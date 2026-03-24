Nordea Investment Management AB Has $41.74 Million Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,875 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.09% of Trip.com Group worth $41,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 44.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCOM. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

TCOM opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.03. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $49.48 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of -0.15.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM) is a China-based online travel services company that provides a broad range of consumer and business travel products. The company operates consumer-facing travel platforms and mobile apps that enable users to search, book and manage hotel reservations, airline tickets, packaged tours, rail travel, car rentals, airport transfers and local activities. It also offers corporate travel management and B2B solutions that support travel suppliers and downstream distribution partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Trip.com Group serves customers across China and increasingly in international markets through a portfolio of brands and global distribution channels.

Further Reading

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