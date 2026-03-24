Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,108 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Chevron were worth $74,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 86.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 306.1% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Chevron News Roundup

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Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total value of $51,621,354.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,217.10. This trade represents a 89.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total transaction of $9,068,064.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,162.96. This represents a 84.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,099,397 shares of company stock worth $196,196,468. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $205.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.78. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $205.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 106.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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