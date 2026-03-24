AECOM $ACM Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 634,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 157,587 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.48% of AECOM worth $61,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 10.8% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 38.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 15.1% during the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of AECOM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $90.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. AECOM has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $135.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.79.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.180-4.890 EPS. Analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long?term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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