Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 2,983 Shares of Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.39% of Hubbell worth $92,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 630.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 25,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.97, for a total transaction of $12,590,510.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,143,647.40. This represents a 28.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $1,362,221.73. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,508.16. This represents a 50.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 34,689 shares of company stock valued at $17,407,395 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.00.

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Hubbell Stock Up 3.0%

HUBB opened at $490.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hubbell Inc has a 52 week low of $299.42 and a 52 week high of $533.80.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 15.29%.The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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