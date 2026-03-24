Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Kennametal Inc. $KMT

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Kennametal by 350.2% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Activity at Kennametal

In related news, VP Carlonda R. Reilly sold 13,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $486,917.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,867.26. This represents a 25.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Wayne Witt sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $193,747.40. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,565.86. This represents a 75.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kennametal from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kennametal from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kennametal

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of KMT stock opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.55. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $42.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $529.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.70 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kennametal has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Kennametal Profile

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures advanced materials, tooling systems, and engineered components for a range of demanding applications. Its solutions support precision metalworking, earthmoving, and wear-resistant environments, catering to customers seeking enhanced productivity, longer tool life, and reduced operating costs.

The company’s product portfolio spans indexable cutting tools, solid round tools, tool holders, metalworking fluid systems, wear parts, ceramics and composites, and custom-engineered components.

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