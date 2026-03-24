JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 626,475 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF $KWEB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 1,081.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $28,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 440,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,486,000 after acquiring an additional 49,302 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $844,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $735,000. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 293,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,527,000.

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KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.25.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Further Reading

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