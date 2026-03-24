Nordea Investment Management AB Has $36.18 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $36,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 787.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total value of $109,936.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $65,829.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,673.60. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,943 shares of company stock valued at $17,279,568. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Barclays set a $712.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.95.

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Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $478.04 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $603.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $500.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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