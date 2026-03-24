Naama Halevi-Davidov Sells 30,047 Shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Stock

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) Director Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 30,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $36,657.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 206,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,249.64. This trade represents a 12.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Naama Halevi-Davidov also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 20th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 131,873 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $159,566.33.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Naama Halevi-Davidov sold 93,624 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $112,348.80.

Kaltura Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of KLTR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.23. 374,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,418. Kaltura, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $182.20 million, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kaltura ( NASDAQ:KLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 million. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Kaltura during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Kaltura by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kaltura by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kaltura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kaltura currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KLTR

Kaltura Company Profile

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Kaltura, Inc (NASDAQ: KLTR) is a leading provider of video technology solutions designed to empower organizations to create, manage, distribute and monetize video content at scale. The company’s cloud-native platform supports an array of use cases including enterprise communications, online learning, virtual events, media delivery and over-the-top (OTT) television services. By combining open-source roots with software-as-a-service (SaaS) flexibility, Kaltura offers organizations the ability to tailor their video workflows and integrate seamlessly with existing collaboration, learning management and content management systems.

Key offerings from Kaltura include a comprehensive video management system, live streaming and video conferencing capabilities, lecture capture for educational institutions, virtual events and webinars, and turnkey OTT solutions.

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