SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

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SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $71.27 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.18.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.700-7.020 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Havemeyer Place LP bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EFG International AG bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company’s offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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