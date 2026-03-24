Guggenheim Boosts Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Price Target to $160.00

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 101.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APGE. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Apogee Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $133.00 price target on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.58.

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Apogee Therapeutics Stock Up 20.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:APGE opened at $79.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.70. Apogee Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $84.56.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $390,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,906,469.38. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 20,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,495,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,152,987 shares in the company, valued at $86,220,367.86. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,839,700 shares of company stock worth $140,118,083. 42.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APGE. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,048,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,202,000 after acquiring an additional 417,161 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 65,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 23,585 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,986,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apogee Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: APEX Part A 52?week data showed durable maintenance of response with Q3M and Q6M dosing — 75% and 85% maintained EASI?75; high rates on vIGA 0/1 and improvements in itch and lesion endpoints. This is the primary catalyst for the rally as it validates long?duration dosing and clinical durability. GlobeNewswire APEX Part A Data

APEX Part A 52?week data showed durable maintenance of response with Q3M and Q6M dosing — 75% and 85% maintained EASI?75; high rates on vIGA 0/1 and improvements in itch and lesion endpoints. This is the primary catalyst for the rally as it validates long?duration dosing and clinical durability. Positive Sentiment: Press coverage and summaries emphasize durable efficacy with infrequent dosing (every 3 or 6 months), a potential compliance and commercial advantage versus more frequent biologics — a structural benefit that could support market adoption. Benzinga Article

Press coverage and summaries emphasize durable efficacy with infrequent dosing (every 3 or 6 months), a potential compliance and commercial advantage versus more frequent biologics — a structural benefit that could support market adoption. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy and set a $137 price target, and independent analysis on Seeking Alpha reiterates a Buy thesis citing strong Phase 2 data, Q3M/Q6M dosing advantage, and a healthy cash position — these endorsements bolster investor confidence. Seeking Alpha Buy Thesis

BTIG reaffirmed a Buy and set a $137 price target, and independent analysis on Seeking Alpha reiterates a Buy thesis citing strong Phase 2 data, Q3M/Q6M dosing advantage, and a healthy cash position — these endorsements bolster investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Apogee hosted a conference call/webcast to review the 52?week data — useful for detail and Q&A but not an independent catalyst beyond the press release. Conference Call Notice

Apogee hosted a conference call/webcast to review the 52?week data — useful for detail and Q&A but not an independent catalyst beyond the press release. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data reported is anomalous/zero and not informative for current market dynamics (does not explain intraday moves). Investors should treat reported short?interest figures with caution.

Short interest data reported is anomalous/zero and not informative for current market dynamics (does not explain intraday moves). Investors should treat reported short?interest figures with caution. Negative Sentiment: Apogee announced a proposed $300M underwritten public offering (plus a 30?day option for up to $45M), which is dilutive and can cap near?term upside as the market digests potential share issuance. The offering proceeds likely support late?stage development but increase supply risk. GlobeNewswire Offering

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively target the nuclear receptor ROR?t, a master regulator of T cell-driven inflammatory pathways. By modulating ROR?t activity, Apogee aims to offer an oral treatment option for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory skin disorders.

The company’s lead candidate, APG-157, is an oral ROR?t inverse agonist currently undergoing early-stage clinical evaluation for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

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