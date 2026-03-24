Pensionfund PDN Purchases New Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Pensionfund PDN acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000. Gaming and Leisure Properties comprises about 1.2% of Pensionfund PDN’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 9,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $480,592.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,291,815.04. The trade was a 7.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $189,480.00. Following the sale, the director owned 130,429 shares in the company, valued at $6,178,421.73. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,042 shares of company stock worth $3,203,844. 4.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.4%

GLPI opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 52.24%.The firm had revenue of $407.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.060-4.110 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.22%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.