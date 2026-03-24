NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Boosts Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,569,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,033,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 12.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 584,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,679,000 after buying an additional 62,503 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Medpace Trading Up 1.0%

MEDP stock opened at $456.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.05 and a 12-month high of $628.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.51.

Insider Activity

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.49. Medpace had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 118.82%. The firm had revenue of $708.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total value of $14,436,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,500. The trade was a 67.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medpace from $555.00 to $539.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays raised shares of Medpace from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $564.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $486.67.

View Our Latest Report on MEDP

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace’s core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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