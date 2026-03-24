Pensionfund PDN Invests $7.31 Million in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Pensionfund PDN bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,000. Simon Property Group makes up about 4.8% of Pensionfund PDN’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,795,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,189,000 after purchasing an additional 134,248 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4,295.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 89,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.00 per share, with a total value of $89,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 53,639 shares in the company, valued at $9,976,854. The trade was a 0.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.00 per share, with a total value of $40,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,466. The trade was a 1.12% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 2,192 shares of company stock valued at $407,712 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $192.00 price target on Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Evercore boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $205.00 price objective on Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $181.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.34 and a 12-month high of $205.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.66 and a 200 day moving average of $185.93.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 72.71% and a return on equity of 124.12%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.06%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed?use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high?profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open?air centers, outlet properties and mixed?use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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