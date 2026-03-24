NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Holdings Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 530.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,560 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.10% of NRG Energy worth $31,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 19.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $783,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 55,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,693,291.75. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Curci sold 60,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $9,796,391.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 93,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,053,422.19. The trade was a 39.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 177,556 shares of company stock valued at $28,333,696 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $153.00 price target on NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NRG Energy from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG

NRG Energy Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $151.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.19. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.57 and a 52 week high of $189.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.26.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.15). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 2.81%.The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG’s generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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