Pensionfund PDN Takes Position in Invitation Home $INVH

Pensionfund PDN purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,000. Invitation Home makes up 1.8% of Pensionfund PDN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Home by 1,695.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 59.1% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Invitation Home by 136,000.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Home during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Home in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on INVH. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Invitation Home from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Evercore set a $31.00 price target on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Invitation Home Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:INVH opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83. Invitation Home has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $35.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $685.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

About Invitation Home

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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