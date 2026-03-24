Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Price

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NCLH. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

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Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE NCLH traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,764,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,050,801. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.99.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 50.05% and a net margin of 4.31%.The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.380 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,604,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 341.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,119,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,193,000 after buying an additional 1,638,889 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 593,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 111,982 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,411.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 339,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 457,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 97,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

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Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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