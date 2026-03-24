Gradient Investments LLC Buys 16,676 Shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF $PALL

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,676 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF were worth $13,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the third quarter worth $92,000. Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

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abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of PALL opened at $129.44 on Tuesday. abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $197.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.84.

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s sponsor is ETF Securities USA LLC, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of ETF Securities Ltd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Free Report).

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