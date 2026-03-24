Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. $KOF Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca Cola Femsa were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 482.5% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 103.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coca Cola Femsa during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Coca Cola Femsa by 46.8% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

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Coca Cola Femsa Price Performance

Coca Cola Femsa stock opened at $93.46 on Tuesday. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $116.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.29. The company has a market cap of $157.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca Cola Femsa ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Coca Cola Femsa had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

KOF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola Femsa in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Coca Cola Femsa from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Coca Cola Femsa in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Coca Cola Femsa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca Cola Femsa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coca Cola Femsa

Coca Cola Femsa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca?Cola FEMSA (NYSE: KOF) is a large multinational beverage bottler and distributor operating primarily in Mexico and across multiple markets in Latin America. As a principal franchise bottler for The Coca?Cola Company, the firm is responsible for producing, packaging, marketing and distributing Coca?Cola branded beverages and a wide range of nonalcoholic drinks to retail and foodservice customers throughout its territories.

The company’s product portfolio includes carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, sports and energy drinks, and other noncarbonated beverages.

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