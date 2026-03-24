Analysts Set Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target at $13.67

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.6667.

SPT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Sprout Social from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $26.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th.

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Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

In other news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,417 shares in the company, valued at $44,205.32. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto purchased 93,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,809.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 875,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,338,981.52. This trade represents a 12.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 103,855 shares of company stock valued at $827,660 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 74,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 21,399 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in Sprout Social by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 38,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 26,474 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 225.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 126,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 87,434 shares during the period.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of SPT opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $25.81.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $120.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.68 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.10%. Sprout Social has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.970 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprout Social

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Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) is a Chicago-based software company specializing in social media management solutions for businesses of all sizes. The company provides a cloud-based platform designed to help organizations improve their social media presence through a suite of tools for content scheduling, community engagement, social listening and analytics. Sprout Social’s platform is built to streamline the workflows of marketing, customer care and public relations teams by providing a centralized hub for managing multiple social channels.

The company’s product offerings include publishing and scheduling capabilities that allow users to plan and automate social content across networks such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

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