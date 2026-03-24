Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.44.

LB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Scotiabank set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Monday, December 8th.

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Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$40.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.90. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$24.37 and a twelve month high of C$40.47.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of C$251.56 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8414986 EPS for the current year.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Founded in Montreal in 1846, Laurentian Bank is committed to serving its customers and fostering deep relationships with specialized groups. Laurentian Bank runs operations across Canada – primarily in Québec and Ontario – as well as in the United States and competes where it sees market opportunity and has an edge, while harnessing the power of partnerships and collaboration.

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