Gradient Investments LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $51,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.91.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $100.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.74. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12 month low of $90.74 and a 12 month high of $113.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 49.36%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN’s core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

Further Reading

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