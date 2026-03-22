Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 944,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,880 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.49% of Synopsys worth $444,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 89.3% in the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. HSBC downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synopsys from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $531.00.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,270. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $420.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $453.33 and a 200 day moving average of $457.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.27, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.21. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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