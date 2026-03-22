Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases 15,590 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 168.4% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Xcel Energy Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of XEL opened at $76.77 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.5925 per share. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, January 23rd. BTIG Research set a $94.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

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