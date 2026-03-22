iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,146 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $15,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capula Management Ltd raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,481,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,073 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,782,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,183 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,487,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,788 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,119.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,217,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,342 shares during the period. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the third quarter valued at $169,100,000.

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iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $39.78 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $71.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.70.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

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