4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

FDMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

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4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1%

NASDAQ FDMT opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.99. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $12.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.96. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.75% and a negative net margin of 164.43%.The firm had revenue of $85.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.86 million. Research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 117.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More 4D Molecular Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting 4D Molecular Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: High-profile firms reiterated bullish views and raised targets, supporting upside potential — HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $36 target (very large implied upside). Read More.

High-profile firms reiterated bullish views and raised targets, supporting upside potential — HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $36 target (very large implied upside). Read More. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $35 and gave an “outperform” rating, signaling strong analyst conviction on mid/long-term value. Read More.

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target to $35 and gave an “outperform” rating, signaling strong analyst conviction on mid/long-term value. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” with a $26 target, adding another supportive research note. Read More.

Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” with a $26 target, adding another supportive research note. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Fundamental beat: 4D reported Q4 EPS of $0.43 (well ahead of consensus) and revenue of $85.1M, which typically supports higher valuations and reduces near-term execution risk. Read More.

Fundamental beat: 4D reported Q4 EPS of $0.43 (well ahead of consensus) and revenue of $85.1M, which typically supports higher valuations and reduces near-term execution risk. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary is mixed across the sector; some aggregation pieces note divergent views on FDMT which can increase intraday volatility without clear directional pressure. Read More.

Analyst commentary is mixed across the sector; some aggregation pieces note divergent views on FDMT which can increase intraday volatility without clear directional pressure. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in the latest feeds show anomalous/zero values (reports indicate increases but list 0 shares/NaN), suggesting the data feed is unreliable — this appears to be noise rather than a clear short-squeeze or large shorting event.

Short-interest reports in the latest feeds show anomalous/zero values (reports indicate increases but list 0 shares/NaN), suggesting the data feed is unreliable — this appears to be noise rather than a clear short-squeeze or large shorting event. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald issued a “hold” on FDMT, which can dampen momentum from the bullish notes and makes the street’s view less one-sided. Read More.

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a “hold” on FDMT, which can dampen momentum from the bullish notes and makes the street’s view less one-sided. Read More. Negative Sentiment: New risk disclosure: a TipRanks piece highlights reimbursement and pricing pressures that could materially affect the commercial outlook for FDMT’s gene therapies — a real demand/price-risk that can weigh on valuation and near-term sentiment. Read More.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

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4D Molecular Therapeutics, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Emeryville, California, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted gene therapies for rare diseases. The company employs its proprietary Gene Expression AAV (GEA) platform to engineer novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids with enhanced tissue selectivity and transduction efficiency. This platform aims to improve the precision and durability of gene delivery compared to traditional AAV approaches.

4D’s pipeline includes both preclinical and clinical-stage programs across multiple therapeutic areas.

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