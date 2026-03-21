Contrasting Heidmar Maritime (NASDAQ:HMR) & Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) and Heidmar Maritime (NASDAQ:HMR – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Torm and Heidmar Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torm 21.29% 13.26% 8.48% Heidmar Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Torm and Heidmar Maritime”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torm $1.34 billion 1.80 $285.30 million $2.84 9.05 Heidmar Maritime $28.95 million 1.76 $1.91 million $0.01 87.01

Torm has higher revenue and earnings than Heidmar Maritime. Torm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heidmar Maritime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.9% of Torm shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Torm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Torm and Heidmar Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torm 1 2 1 1 2.40 Heidmar Maritime 1 0 1 0 2.00

Torm currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.24%. Heidmar Maritime has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 474.65%. Given Heidmar Maritime’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heidmar Maritime is more favorable than Torm.

Summary

Torm beats Heidmar Maritime on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Torm

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TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil. The Marine Exhaust segment engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment. TORM plc was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Heidmar Maritime

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Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. provides commercial and pool management services to the dry bulk, crude oil, and refined petroleum product tanker markets worldwide. It offers tanker pool and commercial management, dry bulk pool and commercial management, and fuel services. The company also operates a platform to invest in tanker or drybulk vessels offering a range of customized services for the investor, as well as engages in the sale and purchase of second-hand vessels and newbuilds in the tanker and drybulk sectors. In addition, it develops and operates eFleetWatch, a digital platform in the commercial management space, which provides pool partners with access to the data that they require for their own reporting and monitoring of their vessels. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

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