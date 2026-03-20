Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Heineken NV (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.91, but opened at $38.9901. Heineken shares last traded at $39.36, with a volume of 1,665 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HEINY. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Heineken to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Heineken from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Heineken from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Heineken Stock Performance

Heineken Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average is $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

(Get Free Report)

Heineken N.V. is a global brewing company best known for its flagship Heineken lager and a diversified portfolio of international and local beer brands. The company’s activities span brewing, marketing and distribution of beer and cider products, serving on?trade and off?trade channels as well as e?commerce. Heineken combines global brand management with local production through a network of owned breweries, joint ventures and licensed partners to reach consumers across different markets.

Founded in Amsterdam in 1864 by Gerard Adriaan Heineken, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest brewers.

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