Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.60 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,310 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.6% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 484.1% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

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iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $116.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.48. The stock has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $126.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

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