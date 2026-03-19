Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Purchases 61,111 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,111 shares during the quarter. AST SpaceMobile makes up approximately 2.4% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of AST SpaceMobile worth $16,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASTS. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 5.2%

NASDAQ ASTS opened at $90.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.74 and a beta of 2.77. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.45.

AST SpaceMobile News Roundup

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 482.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.53 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2731.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha upgraded ASTS to a Buy, calling 2026 a “game?changing year” if planned satellite launches succeed; the note highlights a $1.2B contracted backlog and argues successful launches would validate the business model and unlock long?term revenue. This Is A Game Changing Year (Rating Upgrade)

Seeking Alpha upgraded ASTS to a Buy, calling 2026 a “game?changing year” if planned satellite launches succeed; the note highlights a $1.2B contracted backlog and argues successful launches would validate the business model and unlock long?term revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks ran a piece summarizing today’s bigger decline vs. the broader market — useful for context on intraday drivers and how analysts/coverage are framing the drop. Why AST SpaceMobile Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Zacks ran a piece summarizing today’s bigger decline vs. the broader market — useful for context on intraday drivers and how analysts/coverage are framing the drop. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data for mid?March is inconsistent/zero in the feeds (shows 0 shares and NaN changes), which creates uncertainty but does not point to a clear short squeeze or heavy short pressure at this time.

Reported short?interest data for mid?March is inconsistent/zero in the feeds (shows 0 shares and NaN changes), which creates uncertainty but does not point to a clear short squeeze or heavy short pressure at this time. Negative Sentiment: Two comparison pieces (Zacks and Yahoo Finance) conclude Viasat (VSAT) looks like the stronger satellite?communications pick on valuation, growth stability and recent performance — that relative?value framing can pressure ASTS as investors rotate to cheaper or more mature peers. ASTS vs. VSAT: Which Satellite Stock is the Better Buy Today?

Two comparison pieces (Zacks and Yahoo Finance) conclude Viasat (VSAT) looks like the stronger satellite?communications pick on valuation, growth stability and recent performance — that relative?value framing can pressure ASTS as investors rotate to cheaper or more mature peers. Negative Sentiment: Company president Scott Wisniewski sold 47,000 shares (~$4.45M at the reported price), reducing his holdings by ~6.6%; insider sales often trigger investor caution even if they are routine or pre?planned. SEC filing: Insider Sale SEC Filing

Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile

In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Keith R. Larson acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,200. This represents a 44.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank lowered AST SpaceMobile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $45.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $43.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AST SpaceMobile

About AST SpaceMobile

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company’s core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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