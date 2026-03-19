Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Stock Position Decreased by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,978 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $245.00 target price on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.77.

Union Pacific Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE:UNP opened at $236.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $268.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.12%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

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