10,022 Shares in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF $PPLT Acquired by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPLT. Abbington Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,253,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $405,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,500,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 53,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PPLT opened at $183.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.18 and a 200-day moving average of $169.97. abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $82.79 and a twelve month high of $261.62.

About abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

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