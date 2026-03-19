181,771 Shares in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF $EIDO Bought by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 181,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.05% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIDO. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA EIDO opened at $15.39 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $286.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.48.

About iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.