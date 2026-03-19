Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $5.04 Million Position in Karat Packaging Inc. $KRT

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 199,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.99% of Karat Packaging at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after buying an additional 51,179 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Karat Packaging by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 330,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Karat Packaging by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 322,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its stake in Karat Packaging by 53.6% during the second quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 229,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 7.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 229,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRT. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Karat Packaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America set a $24.00 target price on shares of Karat Packaging and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Karat Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Karat Packaging Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of KRT opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $115.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.95 million. Analysts forecast that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karat Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Karat Packaging’s payout ratio is 115.38%.

About Karat Packaging

(Free Report)

Karat Packaging Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: KRT) is a U.S.-based provider of premium packaging solutions for consumer goods and industrial products. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and delivery of high-quality litho-laminated folding cartons, tubes and flexible packaging. Karat Packaging operates an integrated production model that combines prepress, printing, converting and finishing capabilities to support the branding and shelf-appeal needs of its customers.

The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including food and beverage, confectionery, health and beauty, pharmaceuticals, specialty chemicals and promotional packaging.

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