Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of IPG Photonics worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 51.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPGP. Zacks Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $92.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.40.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $116.61 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Corporation has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $155.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.70 and a 200 day moving average of $91.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.58, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $274.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. IPG Photonics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 29,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $2,329,568.29. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,628,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,391,858.03. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 23,029 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $1,772,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,818,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,894,057.46. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,484 shares of company stock worth $15,646,382. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IPG Photonics

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company’s core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG’s systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

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