Groupama Asset Managment Has $256.66 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,522,678 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 39,458 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up approximately 0.9% of Groupama Asset Managment’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Groupama Asset Managment owned about 0.30% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $256,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,545 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $248.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.91.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 6.5%

Shares of AEM opened at $195.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.02. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $94.77 and a 52 week high of $255.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.03 and a 200-day moving average of $182.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The mining company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 37.47%.The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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