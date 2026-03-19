CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. Acquires Shares of 284,086 NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 284,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,446,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,375,545,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,765.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,968,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,567,000 after buying an additional 3,755,563 shares during the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,198,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,461,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,796,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,648 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $15,073,290. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,643 shares in the company, valued at $867,870. The trade was a 65.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,816 shares of company stock valued at $17,075,619. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Argus set a $92.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.16.

Read Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.7%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $90.99 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $189.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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