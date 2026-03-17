Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in February

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 72 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the February 12th total of 84 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Sweet Earth Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEHCF opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. Sweet Earth has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.67.

Get Sweet Earth alerts:

Sweet Earth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sweet Earth (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) is a U.S.-based producer of plant-forward frozen meals and snacks. The company’s product portfolio includes ready-to-heat burritos, bowls, sandwiches and pizzas featuring ingredients such as grains, vegetables, legumes and alternative proteins. Sweet Earth focuses on convenience and nutritional innovation, positioning itself in the growing segment of frozen foods that cater to vegetarian, vegan and flexitarian consumers.

Founded in Northern California in the early 2000s, Sweet Earth built its reputation on artisanal recipes and thoughtfully sourced ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sweet Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweet Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.