QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Short Interest Down 19.8% in February

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,376 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the February 12th total of 2,961 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

QNB Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNBC opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $138.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.45. QNB has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $38.69.

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QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

QNB Company Profile

QNB Corp. is a regional financial holding company headquartered in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, operating through its principal subsidiary, QNB Bank. The bank delivers a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and institutional clients. Its core offerings include deposit products, treasury management, consumer and commercial lending, and specialized credit solutions tailored to local market needs.

Founded in 1877 as Quakertown National Bank, QNB has grown organically and through selective acquisitions to establish a branch network across southeastern Pennsylvania, northern Delaware and parts of New Jersey.

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