Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 15.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 90.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.9%.

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Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of REFI stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $259.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance ( NASDAQ:REFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 65.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REFI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 79.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc (NASDAQ:REFI) is a publicly listed real estate finance company that specializes in originating and acquiring commercial real estate debt. Pursuant to its election to be treated as a real estate investment trust (REIT), REFI’s investment strategy focuses on floating-rate senior mortgage loans secured by income-producing properties across the United States. The company targets stabilized, performing assets in sectors such as multifamily, office, retail and industrial, aiming to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through current income.

Established in 2015 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, REFI completed its initial public offering in 2019.

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