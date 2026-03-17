Fred Alger Management LLC Has $13.83 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 89.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,426 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 71,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 226,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 533,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 779.3% in the 3rd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 31,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 28,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Truist Financial set a $107.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho set a $105.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.26.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $90.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.89 and its 200 day moving average is $97.75. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.79 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 239.04%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do?it?yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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