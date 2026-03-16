Short Interest in abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF (NASDAQ:AGEM) Decreases By 28.4%

abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF (NASDAQ:AGEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 10,381 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the February 12th total of 14,505 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,292 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,292 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF Trading Down 0.5%

abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF stock opened at $40.92 on Monday. abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $45.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.43.

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abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were given a $0.1707 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF ( NASDAQ:AGEM Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

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The abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF (AGEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund actively invests in dividend paying companies from emerging markets, selected based on proprietary quality and fundamental factors. AGEM was launched on Feb 18, 2025 and is issued by Abrdn.

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