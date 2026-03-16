Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR Holdings Increased by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Interparfums were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interparfums during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Interparfums in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Interparfums in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Interparfums by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Interparfums during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interparfums alerts:

Interparfums Price Performance

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $91.49 on Monday. Interparfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $142.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Interparfums Announces Dividend

Interparfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $386.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.76 million. Interparfums had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 11.31%.The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Interparfums has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Interparfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPAR. Wall Street Zen raised Interparfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Interparfums in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $103.00 price target on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interparfums has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IPAR

Interparfums Profile

(Free Report)

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company’s core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interparfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interparfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.