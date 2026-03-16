BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Stock Price Up 42% – Still a Buy?

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 42% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.75 and last traded at GBX 0.75. Approximately 2,608,096 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 1,208,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53.

BSF Enterprise Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £80,235.00, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.29.

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BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported GBX (0.91) EPS for the quarter. BSF Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2,107.40% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%.

BSF Enterprise Company Profile

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

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