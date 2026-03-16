Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Short Interest Update

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 83,517 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 12th total of 99,130 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,598 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,598 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ainos in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ainos has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Insider Activity at Ainos

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ainos

In related news, major shareholder Carbon Nano Technology Taiwan sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 989,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,137.25. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,281 shares of company stock valued at $102,152. 9.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Ainos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ainos in the third quarter worth $80,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ainos by 272.6% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 66,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ainos by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter.

Ainos Price Performance

AIMD stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. Ainos has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About Ainos

(Get Free Report)

Ainos, Inc (NASDAQ: AIMD) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing inhalation therapies for patients with chronic pulmonary disorders. The company’s proprietary platform centers on a dry powder inhalation technology designed to deliver therapeutic agents directly to the lungs, potentially improving drug distribution and reducing systemic side effects compared to traditional oral or intravenous formulations.

The lead product candidate, AI?401, is an inhaled formulation of ibuprofen in a dry powder format.

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