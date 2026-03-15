Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 41,619 Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 41,619 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 338 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 21.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 385 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 19.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,047 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $139.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.87.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $100.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.41 and a 200-day moving average of $119.67. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.01. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $134.72.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The casino operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 4.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is a global developer and operator of luxury resorts and casinos, renowned for its premium hospitality offerings and integrated entertainment experiences. The company specializes in high-end hotel accommodations, gaming operations, fine dining restaurants, retail outlets, meeting and convention spaces, and live entertainment venues. Its properties are designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers seeking upscale environments and world-class service.

Founded in 2002 by hospitality entrepreneur Steve Wynn, the company opened its flagship property, Wynn Las Vegas, on the Las Vegas Strip in 2005, followed by Encore Las Vegas in 2008.

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