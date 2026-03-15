Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE Shares Bought by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Coca-Cola Consolidated comprises about 0.7% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $36,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of COKE stock opened at $216.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.60. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $105.21 and a one year high of $217.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.07.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 66.42%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Free Report)

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc is the largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola products in the United States. The company manufactures, sells and distributes a broad portfolio of sparkling and still beverages under exclusive agreements with The Coca-Cola Company. Its brand lineup includes Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta, as well as noncarbonated offerings such as Minute Maid juices, Gold Peak teas, Dasani water, Powerade sports drinks and vitaminwater.

Coca-Cola Consolidated’s operations span 14 states and the District of Columbia across the Southeastern, South Central and Mid-Atlantic regions.

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