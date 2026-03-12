Van ECK Associates Corp Has $43.77 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 788,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,127 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $43,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 117,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after buying an additional 41,129 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.3% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 405,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,497,000 after buying an additional 207,959 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.7% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 311,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,267,000 after acquiring an additional 37,453 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 2,368,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,436,000 after acquiring an additional 110,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $173.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.80. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $35.85 and a 52 week high of $82.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.02.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 68.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.2751 per share. This represents a yield of 541.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.50 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

