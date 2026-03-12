Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Purchased by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,140,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,647,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,576 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,966,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,472 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,088.0% during the third quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,202,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,258,000 after buying an additional 1,164,799 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,895,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,379,000 after buying an additional 1,103,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 368.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,278,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,973,000 after buying an additional 1,005,350 shares during the period.

VTV stock opened at $199.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $208.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.99.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

