Short Interest in Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ) Expands By 529.4%

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,819 shares, a growth of 529.4% from the February 12th total of 289 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,767 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,767 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 stock. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Get Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 alerts:

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Price Performance

RWAYZ stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%.

(Get Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ: RWAYZ) are senior unsecured debt securities issued by Runway Growth Finance Corp., a publicly traded business development company. The notes carry a fixed annual coupon of 8.00%, payable quarterly, and mature on January 15, 2027. They rank equally with other senior unsecured obligations of the issuer, providing investors with a high-yield debt exposure to the company’s financing activities.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. specializes in providing flexible growth capital solutions to middle-market and late-stage private companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.