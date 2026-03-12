KLCM Advisors Inc. Buys 62,348 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,348 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.7% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $848,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $100.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $122.41. The company has a market capitalization of $85.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.81.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

